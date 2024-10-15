Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $920,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,775,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,402,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VUG opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.