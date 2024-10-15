Stablepoint Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $169,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1 %

NOC opened at $534.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. TD Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $535.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

