Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

