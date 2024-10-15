Stablepoint Partners LLC Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

