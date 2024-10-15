STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,442 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.31%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

