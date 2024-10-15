Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94.

About Star Diamond

(Get Free Report)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.