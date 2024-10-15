Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

