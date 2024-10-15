Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.71 and last traded at $95.09. Approximately 1,015,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,453,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

