Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.58, but opened at $41.75. Steel Partners shares last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $851.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

