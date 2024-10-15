Steem (STEEM) Price Up 3.6% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Steem has a market capitalization of $88.64 million and $21.49 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,090.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.07 or 0.00527749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00105231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.00228320 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00073613 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,884,658 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.