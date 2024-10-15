Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,732,000 after purchasing an additional 679,974 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after acquiring an additional 271,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stericycle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,238,000 after acquiring an additional 142,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $83,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

