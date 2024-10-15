Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 20,923 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,199% compared to the average daily volume of 910 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of CNX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

