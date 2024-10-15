StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of DIT stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $119.34 and a one year high of $209.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

