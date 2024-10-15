StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 11.89. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

