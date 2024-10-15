StockNews.com Upgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

RLJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RLJ opened at $9.15 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.78%.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,299,000 after buying an additional 420,428 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,311,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,616 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 152,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,591,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

