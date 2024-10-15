Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Up 29.8% in September

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 494,600 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 550,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.33). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SDIG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on SDIG

Insider Buying and Selling at Stronghold Digital Mining

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 44,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $196,518.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,198.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 15,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $61,951.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,234.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 44,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $196,518.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,198.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,950 shares of company stock valued at $336,271 in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.