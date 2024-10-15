Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 16,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 145.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $359.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.22 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.16.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

