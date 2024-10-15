Swedbank AB Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $167,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $526.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $540.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.87 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

