Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 230,672 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.64% of Cadence Design Systems worth $475,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,782. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

