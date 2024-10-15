Swedbank AB Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Swedbank AB grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,562 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.83% of Hologic worth $157,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock remained flat at $81.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 654,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

