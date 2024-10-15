Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 205,241 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 3.15% of Autoliv worth $239,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 104.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

