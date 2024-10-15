Swedbank AB Sells 70,023 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,023 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.39% of Spotify Technology worth $288,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $372.32. 679,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,086. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 152.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $389.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.50.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

