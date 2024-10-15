SWS Partners Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SWS Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 39,352.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.59. The company had a trading volume of 329,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $232.29 and a one year high of $309.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.84.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

