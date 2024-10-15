SWS Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SWS Partners reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,147,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

