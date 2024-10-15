SWS Partners Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SWS Partners decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Workday were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 82,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 5.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Workday by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 77,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total transaction of $14,112,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,032,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,747 shares of company stock valued at $77,512,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday Stock Up 0.9 %

Workday stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.76. 1,134,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,129. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

