SWS Partners Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,648,499. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,707,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,199,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $654.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.