SWS Partners Has $12.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SWS Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

