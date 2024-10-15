SWS Partners Has $2.67 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SWS Partners trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,691 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 335,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,877,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,032,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

