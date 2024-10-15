SWS Partners Has $856,000 Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners owned about 0.09% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YEAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. 95,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,071. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

