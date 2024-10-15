SWS Partners Invests $3.20 Million in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Smurfit Westrock makes up 1.0% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SW. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,627,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,262,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,656,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,063,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 1.6 %

SW stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,311. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SW shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.