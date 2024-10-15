SWS Partners Sells 12,361 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SWS Partners decreased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the period. Ambarella comprises 1.2% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SWS Partners owned about 0.16% of Ambarella worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ambarella by 1,556.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 476,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ambarella by 36.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 343,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ambarella by 69.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after acquiring an additional 250,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,384,000 after acquiring an additional 248,297 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 230.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,403. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.62. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $1,356,402 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

