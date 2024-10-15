Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.82 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

