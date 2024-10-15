TD Cowen Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $335.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.86.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $313.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

