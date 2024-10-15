Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 519080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. Equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

