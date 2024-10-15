Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $180.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $161.51 and last traded at $160.69. Approximately 146,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,190,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.29.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

