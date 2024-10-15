Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Update

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
In other news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $183,221.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,378 shares of company stock worth $329,528. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 578,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 64,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 355,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 469,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TERN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. 910,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.36. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
