Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla Stock Up 0.6 %

TSLA opened at $219.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.27. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

