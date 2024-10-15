The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,225,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,598. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

