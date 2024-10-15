The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 92,905 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,155,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,896.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, October 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 250,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $557,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20.

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,511. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

