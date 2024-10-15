The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$146.39 and last traded at C$146.39, with a volume of 7970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$145.46.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.69 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total value of C$3,216,305.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total value of C$3,216,305.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total value of C$1,328,613.78. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

