The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.87 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $523.02 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $523.07. The firm has a market cap of $168.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.34 and a 200 day moving average of $466.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

