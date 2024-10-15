The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.87 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share.
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $523.02 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $523.07. The firm has a market cap of $168.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.34 and a 200 day moving average of $466.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
