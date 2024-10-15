The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.88. 1,855,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,232. The stock has a market cap of $412.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.