The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.58. 3,556,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $412.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

