The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
The InterGroup Trading Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ:INTG opened at $15.38 on Friday. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.31.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup
The InterGroup Company Profile
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The InterGroup
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.