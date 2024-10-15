The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

The InterGroup Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:INTG opened at $15.38 on Friday. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.31.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

