The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Update

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of KAEPY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

