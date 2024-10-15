The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,006,443. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $171.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.