The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,532,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,006,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $171.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

