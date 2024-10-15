Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 1.87% of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WISE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the period.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WISE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

