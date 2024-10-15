Thomasville National Bank Acquires 126 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $310.52 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 585.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.55 and a 200 day moving average of $308.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,962 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

