Thomasville National Bank Has $382,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 13,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.